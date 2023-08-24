Robert Austin Wynns vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Robert Austin Wynns (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two walks) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .198 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (15.2%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 33 games so far this season.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
