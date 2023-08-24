Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada is the site of the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-27 ($2.4M purse), with Hyo Joo Kim the favorite (+1000) and Paula Reto the most recent winner.

CP Women’s Open First Round Information

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards

CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 10:44 AM ET

10:44 AM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round AIG Women’s Open 4th -6 8 70-70-68-74 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 2nd -13 2 71-70-69-65 Amundi Evian Championship 20th -2 12 71-72-67-72

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 4:21 PM ET

4:21 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Korda Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round AIG Women’s Open 11th -2 12 73-70-69-74 Amundi Evian Championship 9th -5 9 70-73-64-72 U.S. Women’s Open 64th +13 22 76-73-72-80

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 3:59 PM ET

3:59 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round AIG Women’s Open 16th -1 13 74-71-74-68 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 1st -15 0 69-68-66-70 Amundi Evian Championship 1st -14 0 66-69-67-68

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round AIG Women’s Open 44th +4 18 72-71-75-74 Amundi Evian Championship 9th -5 9 69-71-71-68 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic MC +1 - 66-77

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 3:59 PM ET

3:59 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Grant Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round AIG Women’s Open 11th -2 12 73-69-68-76 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 20th -6 9 71-69-72-70 Amundi Evian Championship 16th -3 11 69-71-70-71

CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Minjee Lee +1800 Xiyu Lin +2000 Nasa Hataoka +2000 Lilia Vu +2000 Jin-young Ko +2200 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson +2800 Ayaka Furue +2800 Yuka Saso +3300 Allisen Corpuz +3300 Hae-Ran Ryu +3500

