Elias Díaz vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz, who is 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rays.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474 with two homers.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 69 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (35 of 110), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.292
|AVG
|.251
|.335
|OBP
|.309
|.492
|SLG
|.365
|21
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|25
|37/14
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
