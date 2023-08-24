Rockies vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) and the Colorado Rockies (48-78) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-3 and heavily favors the Rays to come out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.
Peter Lambert (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rays.
Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 7, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has won all of its 20 games in which it was named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (556 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|L 10-5
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|L 12-4
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
|August 23
|@ Rays
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
|August 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Peter Lambert vs TBA
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Kyle Gibson
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Cole Irvin
|August 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Ty Blach vs Kyle Bradish
|August 28
|Braves
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bryce Elder
|August 29
|Braves
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Charlie Morton
