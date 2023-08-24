Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) and the Colorado Rockies (48-78) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-3 and heavily favors the Rays to come out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.

Peter Lambert (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rays.

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 7, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has won all of its 20 games in which it was named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (556 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule