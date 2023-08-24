Ryan McMahon vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 113 hits and an OBP of .336 this season.
- He ranks 89th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- McMahon enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- In 64.7% of his 119 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.6% of his games this season, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.274
|AVG
|.230
|.351
|OBP
|.322
|.507
|SLG
|.417
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|78/26
|K/BB
|78/31
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
