After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 113 hits and an OBP of .336 this season.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

McMahon enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In 64.7% of his 119 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.6% of his games this season, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .274 AVG .230 .351 OBP .322 .507 SLG .417 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 78/31 2 SB 3

