The Baltimore Orioles (79-48) and Colorado Rockies (48-79) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles will give the ball to Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.02 ERA).

Rockies vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 4.66 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.02 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (5-13) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.02 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.

Freeland is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the season.

Freeland will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.379 in 18 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Irvin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

