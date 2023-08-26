Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (26-7) face Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (16-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Target Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

The matchup has no line set.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: YES and BSN

Lynx vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 87 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Lynx vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has beaten the spread 17 times in 33 games.

This year, 18 of Minnesota's 33 games have gone over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx's offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 79.8 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (84.5 points allowed per game).

Minnesota is seventh in the WNBA with 34 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 35.1 rebounds allowed per game.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, the Lynx are sixth in the WNBA. They force 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

In terms of threes, the Lynx are coming up short, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.6 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.1%).

The Lynx rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes allowed per game with 9.1 (dead last), and they rank seventh in the league with a 34.9% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Of the shots taken by Minnesota in 2023, 69.4% of them have been two-pointers (77.3% of the team's made baskets) and 30.6% have been threes (22.7%).

