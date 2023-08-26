Mike Toglia vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Toglia -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .172 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 48.6% of his 37 games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Toglia has had an RBI in nine games this year.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (37.8%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.210
|AVG
|.133
|.300
|OBP
|.175
|.290
|SLG
|.267
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|23/8
|K/BB
|23/2
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
