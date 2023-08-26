WNBA play on Saturday will include Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) hosting the New York Liberty (26-7) at Target Center, with the matchup tipping at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last game, New York picked up a 95-90 win versus Connecticut. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who ended the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Jonquel Jones added 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. With Napheesa Collier leading the team with 25 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks, Minnesota ended up winning against Dallas 90-81 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-450 to win)

Liberty (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+340 to win)

Lynx (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: YES and BSN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

Offensively the Lynx are the ninth-ranked squad in the league (80.1 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (84.4 points allowed per game).

Minnesota collects 34 rebounds per game and give up 35 boards, ranking seventh and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

At 19.1 assists per game, the Lynx are seventh in the league.

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.4 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.8).

The Lynx are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32%).

Minnesota is the worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.6%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx put up 80.1 points per game at home, 0.1 more than away (80). On defense they allow 86.2 per game, 3.7 more than away (82.5).

Minnesota grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (33.9) than on the road (34.1), but also allows fewer rebounds at home (34.9) than on the road (35.1).

The Lynx average 1.2 more assists per game at home (19.7) than on the road (18.5).

Minnesota commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.2) than away (13.5), and it forces more at home (12.9) than on the road (12.7).

The Lynx make fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.4) than away (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

At home Minnesota gives up 8.8 treys per game, 0.1 fewer than away (8.9). It allows 35.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.7% higher than on the road (33.8%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have won 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Liberty are 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +340 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota's record against the spread is 18-15-0.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-5 as a 9.5-point underdog or more.

The implied probability of a win by the Lynx based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.