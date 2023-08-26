Max Scherzer and Joe Ryan are the projected starters when the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins play on Saturday at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 178 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .458.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (715 total runs).

The Rangers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 180 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a 1.208 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-5) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Scherzer enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (9-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing four innings and giving up seven earned runs.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

In 22 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer -

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer

