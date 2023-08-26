Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (80-48) and Colorado Rockies (48-80) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (8-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have won in 43, or 38.4%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (563 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.57) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule