Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles face Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 130 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 563 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.57 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.517 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu

