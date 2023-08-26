Adley Rutschman will lead the way for the Baltimore Orioles (80-48) on Saturday, August 26, when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-80) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds. Baltimore is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (8-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.18 ERA)

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Rockies' game versus the Orioles but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+240) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Orioles with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $34.00.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 41 out of the 57 games, or 71.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 43, or 38.4%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -300 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Rockies vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.