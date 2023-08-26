You can see player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Ryan McMahon and others on the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 114 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.333/.455 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 117 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .261/.298/.437 slash line on the year.

Tovar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (8-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bradish has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 20 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Mariners Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 7.0 4 3 3 7 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 6.2 7 5 5 3 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 71 walks and 61 RBI (131 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .276/.370/.428 on the year.

Rutschman has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 2-for-4 3 0 1 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 114 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.323/.476 so far this year.

Santander brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs and five RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Athletics Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

