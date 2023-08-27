How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 243 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .274 batting average.
- Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (741 total).
- The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.
- San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 554 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a combined 1.256 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Shuster is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.
- Shuster is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Tristan Beck to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|L 10-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 10-4
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Taijuan Walker
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-6
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|L 5-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Jared Shuster
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Hunter Greene
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.