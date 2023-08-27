Brendan Rodgers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .216.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this year.
- Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|.314
|AVG
|.128
|.333
|OBP
|.227
|.486
|SLG
|.128
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.