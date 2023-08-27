After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .216.
  • Rodgers has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this year.
  • Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
.314 AVG .128
.333 OBP .227
.486 SLG .128
5 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 13/3
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
