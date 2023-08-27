After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .216.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this year.

Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 .314 AVG .128 .333 OBP .227 .486 SLG .128 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings