On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 50 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (34.3%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 35 of 67 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .307 AVG .265 .390 OBP .359 .533 SLG .381 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 16/17 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

