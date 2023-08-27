Charlie Blackmon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 50 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (34.3%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 35 of 67 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.307
|AVG
|.265
|.390
|OBP
|.359
|.533
|SLG
|.381
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|16/17
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.