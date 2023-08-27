Elehuris Montero vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 27 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 8.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.310
|AVG
|.147
|.341
|OBP
|.179
|.452
|SLG
|.304
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
