The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 27 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 8.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.9% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 30
.310 AVG .147
.341 OBP .179
.452 SLG .304
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 12
28/5 K/BB 51/2
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
