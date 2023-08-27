The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 27 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 8.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .310 AVG .147 .341 OBP .179 .452 SLG .304 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

