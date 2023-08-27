The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .275.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (71 of 113), with at least two hits 31 times (27.4%).

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 29.2% of his games this year (33 of 113), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .292 AVG .259 .335 OBP .314 .492 SLG .377 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 27 37/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings