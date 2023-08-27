Elias Díaz vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .275.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (71 of 113), with at least two hits 31 times (27.4%).
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this year (33 of 113), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.335
|OBP
|.314
|.492
|SLG
|.377
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|27
|37/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
