Ezequiel Tovar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (44 of 121), with two or more RBI 12 times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (44.6%), including nine multi-run games (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.285
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.258
|.466
|SLG
|.401
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|28
|56/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.