The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (44 of 121), with two or more RBI 12 times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (44.6%), including nine multi-run games (7.4%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 61 .285 AVG .233 .333 OBP .258 .466 SLG .401 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 32 RBI 28 56/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 5

