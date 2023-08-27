Mike Toglia vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .175 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 19 of 38 games this season (50.0%) Toglia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Toglia has had an RBI in nine games this season.
- In 15 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.210
|AVG
|.141
|.300
|OBP
|.179
|.290
|SLG
|.281
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|23/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.