The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .175 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 19 of 38 games this season (50.0%) Toglia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Toglia has had an RBI in nine games this season.
  • In 15 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.210 AVG .141
.300 OBP .179
.290 SLG .281
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
5 RBI 4
23/8 K/BB 24/2
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.