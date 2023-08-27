The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .175 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 19 of 38 games this season (50.0%) Toglia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.9%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Toglia has had an RBI in nine games this season.

In 15 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .210 AVG .141 .300 OBP .179 .290 SLG .281 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 5 RBI 4 23/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings