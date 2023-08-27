Nolan Jones vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Jones has had an RBI in 22 games this season (30.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 72 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|40
|.280
|AVG
|.277
|.369
|OBP
|.348
|.486
|SLG
|.518
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/15
|K/BB
|63/15
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
