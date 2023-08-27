Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Jones has had an RBI in 22 games this season (30.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 of 72 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 40 .280 AVG .277 .369 OBP .348 .486 SLG .518 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 30/15 K/BB 63/15 6 SB 2

