Ryan McMahon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.332) and total hits (114) this season.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 78 of 122 games this season (63.9%), including 29 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4.0% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (40 of 122), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this season (58 of 122), with two or more runs 11 times (9.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|64
|.274
|AVG
|.224
|.351
|OBP
|.315
|.507
|SLG
|.402
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|78/26
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
