The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

TV Channel: MASN

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.332) and total hits (114) this season.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 78 of 122 games this season (63.9%), including 29 multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4.0% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (40 of 122), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this season (58 of 122), with two or more runs 11 times (9.0%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 64 .274 AVG .224 .351 OBP .315 .507 SLG .402 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings