The Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun take the court in one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun take on the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks travel to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 23-11

23-11 LAS Record: 15-18

15-18 CON Stats: 83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (first)

83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (first) LAS Stats: 79.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.1 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 CON Odds to Win: -244

-244 LAS Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 156.5 points

The Indiana Fever face the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 10-24

10-24 ATL Record: 16-18

16-18 IND Stats: 80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (12th)

80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (12th) ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 IND Odds to Win: -122

-122 ATL Odds to Win: -100

-100 Total: 165.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Dallas Wings

The Wings travel to face the Mercury on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 9-24

9-24 DAL Record: 18-16

18-16 PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh) DAL Stats: 86.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 DAL Odds to Win: -463

-463 PHO Odds to Win: +345

+345 Total: 164.5 points

The Seattle Storm host the Chicago Sky

The Sky go on the road to face the Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 10-24

10-24 CHI Record: 13-21

13-21 SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth) CHI Stats: 80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 CHI Odds to Win: -117

-117 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 160.5 points

