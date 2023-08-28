Brendan Rodgers vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.314
|AVG
|.140
|.333
|OBP
|.229
|.486
|SLG
|.140
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, one per game).
- Elder (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
