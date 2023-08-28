The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Bryce Elder

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 85 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven home a run in 44 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 55 of 122 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .285 AVG .233 .333 OBP .258 .466 SLG .398 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 32 RBI 28 56/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

