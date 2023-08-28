Bryce Elder gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 131 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 571 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.54 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.508 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman

