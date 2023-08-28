How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Bryce Elder gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 131 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 571 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.54 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.508 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Gomber has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|L 5-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cole Irvin
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Kyle Bradish
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jack Flaherty
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Kevin Gausman
