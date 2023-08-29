After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 19 games this year (22.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (25.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Braves

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .283 AVG .242 .287 OBP .269 .333 SLG .323 6 XBH 8 0 HR 1 16 RBI 13 32/1 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

