Rockies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (85-45) against the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on August 29.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (13-10) for the Braves and Peter Lambert (3-4) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.3%) in those games.
- Colorado has won all of its 10 games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (575 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|@ Rays
|L 5-3
|Peter Lambert vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Cole Irvin
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Chris Flexen vs Kyle Bradish
|August 27
|@ Orioles
|W 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jack Flaherty
|August 28
|Braves
|L 14-4
|Austin Gomber vs Bryce Elder
|August 29
|Braves
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Charlie Morton
|August 30
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Spencer Strider
|September 1
|Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Ty Blach vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 3
|Blue Jays
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Kevin Gausman
|September 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Merrill Kelly
