The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson ready for the second of a three-game series against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to win. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 12 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 12 -115 -105 -2.5 -115 -105

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (38.3%) in those contests.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in 10 such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 130 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 17-12-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-34 21-48 20-31 29-51 31-59 18-23

