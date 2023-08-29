On Tuesday, August 29, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (85-45) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-275). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The game's over/under has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 117 times this season and won 77, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Braves have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-3 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.3%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their 10 games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

