Bookmakers have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.336/.464 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 119 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .258/.294/.430 slash line so far this season.

Tovar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (13-10) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 23 7.0 2 0 0 11 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI (175 total hits). He's also swiped 61 bases.

He has a slash line of .335/.418/.572 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 133 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .272/.381/.597 on the season.

Olson has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

