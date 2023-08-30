Alan Trejo -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .235 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Trejo has recorded a hit in 29 of 63 games this season (46.0%), including seven multi-hit games (11.1%).

In 63 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 17 games this season (27.0%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19.0% of his games this year (12 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rockies Players vs the Braves

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .219 AVG .247 .256 OBP .295 .315 SLG .351 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 12 RBI 9 16/4 K/BB 29/7 1 SB 3

