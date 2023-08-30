Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -130 odds). A 13.5-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 13.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -130 +105

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 3-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 44, or 37.9%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 18 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of its 131 opportunities.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 18-12-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-35 21-48 20-31 29-52 31-60 18-23

