Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (86-45) on Wednesday, August 30, when they match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -130 odds). A 13.5-run total has been set for this game.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 118 games this season and won 78 (66.1%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have come away with 44 wins in the 116 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

