Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Golden Gophers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (43.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Cornhuskers, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.

The Cornhuskers put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

Nebraska's ATS record as an underdog of 7 points or greater was 4-3 last season.

In Cornhuskers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total points scored in Nebraska games last year (43.5) is 9.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Gophers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Golden Gophers went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

As 7-point or greater favorites last season, Minnesota went 5-3.

A total of five of Golden Gophers games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cornhuskers vs. Golden Gophers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

