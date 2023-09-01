Ryan McMahon and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Coors Field on Friday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.333/.457 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 62 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .255/.291/.423 slash line so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Ryu Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) for his sixth start of the season.

None of Ryu's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Ryu has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 26 5.0 4 3 2 5 0 at Reds Aug. 20 5.0 4 2 0 7 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 5.0 2 2 0 3 2 at Guardians Aug. 7 4.0 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 135 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .267/.340/.437 on the year.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .254/.324/.400 so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

