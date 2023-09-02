Charlie Blackmon and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.

In 53 of 72 games this season (73.6%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (50.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 31 .300 AVG .265 .392 OBP .356 .507 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 17/20 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings