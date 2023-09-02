On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (batting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .226 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and seven walks.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .318 AVG .147 .347 OBP .179 .489 SLG .304 10 XBH 7 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings