Corey Seager takes a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (75-59) game versus the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.19 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will send Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.201.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Twins

The Twins are batting .238 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .420 (11th in the league) with 190 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with three RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with six strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.

In four games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Keuchel enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Keuchel is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Dallas Keuchel vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.453) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (185) in all of MLB. They have a collective .266 batting average, and are second in the league with 1242 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 739 runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Keuchel has thrown five innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out three.

