George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Colorado Rockies and starter Ty Blach on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 588 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.525 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Blach (1-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Blach has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison

