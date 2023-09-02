The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 120 hits and an OBP of .334 this season.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (81 of 127), with at least two hits 32 times (25.2%).

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has an RBI in 42 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 65 .275 AVG .229 .351 OBP .318 .511 SLG .408 29 XBH 23 13 HR 9 45 RBI 23 83/28 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings