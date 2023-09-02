Sean Bouchard -- 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Bouchard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)

Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Bouchard got a hit in 15 of 26 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.

He went yard in 11.5% of his games last year (three of 26), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bouchard drove in a run in seven of 26 games last year (26.9%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (11.5%).

He scored in nine of his 26 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Blue Jays

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 16 .375 AVG .260 .529 OBP .413 .417 SLG .540 1 XBH 8 0 HR 3 4 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)