After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .198 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.
  • Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with more than one hit five times (22.7%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.
  • Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (six of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 22 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
.256 AVG .140
.289 OBP .229
.395 SLG .140
5 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 2
12/2 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (165 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.