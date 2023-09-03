Charlie Blackmon and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman on September 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .292 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 54 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.7%).

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 31 .312 AVG .265 .403 OBP .356 .519 SLG .376 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 9 17/21 K/BB 21/11 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings