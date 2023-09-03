After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .267 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (29.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .275 AVG .258 .316 OBP .313 .454 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 35 RBI 28 44/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings