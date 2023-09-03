On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
  • In 89 of 127 games this year (70.1%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
  • Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 55 times this season (43.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 62
.283 AVG .233
.327 OBP .258
.459 SLG .398
26 XBH 23
7 HR 8
36 RBI 28
63/12 K/BB 74/9
2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 202 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
