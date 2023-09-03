Ezequiel Tovar vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rockies vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- In 89 of 127 games this year (70.1%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this season (43.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.459
|SLG
|.398
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|63/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 202 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.