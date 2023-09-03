Sunday's MLB slate features the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (71-67) play the Chicago Cubs (72-64)

The Cubs will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET. Click here for more information about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.319 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -133 +113 11

The Milwaukee Brewers (76-59) host the Philadelphia Phillies (74-61)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.191 AVG, 39 HR, 88 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -113 -106 9

The Washington Nationals (62-75) take on the Miami Marlins (69-67)

The Marlins will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 5 HR, 60 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -158 +135 9

The New York Mets (62-74) host the Seattle Mariners (77-58)

The Mariners will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 25 HR, 81 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 25 HR, 81 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.287 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -155 +132 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (42-95) host the Boston Red Sox (70-66)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -216 +178 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (53-83) take on the Detroit Tigers (62-74)

The Tigers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -150 +127 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -152 +129 9.5

The Texas Rangers (75-60) play host to the Minnesota Twins (71-65)

The Twins will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.224 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -139 +118 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (50-85) face the Toronto Blue Jays (74-62)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.253 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.253 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)

TOR Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -247 +203 12

The Oakland Athletics (41-95) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (64-72)

The Angels will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -153 +130 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) play host to the Atlanta Braves (90-45)

The Braves will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.313 AVG, 38 HR, 98 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.313 AVG, 38 HR, 98 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 32 HR, 85 RBI)

LAD Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -110 -109 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (66-70) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

José Ramírez (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

TB Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66) play the Baltimore Orioles (84-51)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 64 RBI)

ARI Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -144 +122 8.5

The San Diego Padres (64-73) play the San Francisco Giants (70-66)

The Giants will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 27 HR, 82 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 27 HR, 82 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.287 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

The Houston Astros (77-60) host the New York Yankees (67-69)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 26 HR, 98 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 26 HR, 98 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -159 +135 9

