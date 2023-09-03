Sunday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) versus the Colorado Rockies (50-85) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (10-8) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-4).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies are 4-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 45, or 37.8%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 1-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (596 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule