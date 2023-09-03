George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -250 +200 - - - - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies are 4-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 119 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (37.8%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline 18 times, losing each of those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of its 134 opportunities.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 19-14-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-37 21-48 20-31 30-54 31-61 19-24

